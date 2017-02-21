City Council talks Happy Valley water, sewer infrastructure

The Pleasanton City Council reviewed a report Tuesday describing the types of infrastructure improvements necessary and costs associated with potentially bringing unincorporated Happy Valley residents onto city water and sewer utilities.

The report, prepared by consultant firm RMC Water and Environment, concludes such an effort would cost a minimum of $5.35 million for design and construction work, but the overall pricetag would be much higher for residents to connect all of the properties in the area.

The council Tuesday night directed staff to submit the consultant’s report to Alameda County and the county’s Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo) and then talk with county and LAFCo officials about whether there would be interest in moving forward with the water and sewer extensions.

Those discussions could occur within the next month or two, according to city staff.

The Happy Valley in southern Pleasanton remains unincorporated -- in Alameda County's jurisdiction -- after an annexation vote failed in 2002.

The county has a moratorium preventing the construction of new sewer septic systems in the Happy Valley, and there have been well water problems reported in the area, according to city engineering director Stephen Kirkpatrick. There has been talk that the county may consider lifting its septic moratorium, though no timeline is established, he added.

The infrastructure study was required by LAFCo in 2014 as part of approving the request of residents at 6723 Alisal Road to connect their unincorporated property to city water and sewer, Kirkpatrick said.

At that time, LAFCo officials indicated a desire for a comprehensive look at city connections for Happy Valley, rather than address them on a case-by-case basis as had been practice.

“I think the county just wants to make sure that they don’t have to deal with it anymore, to be honest with you,” Mayor Jerry Thorne, who sits on the LAFCo board, said Tuesday night in the council chambers.

The Pleasanton council commissioned the study just over a year ago for $31,546, with Alameda County to pay for about half. At that time, the council decided Happy Valley utility connection applications wouldn't be accepted until the report was completed, according to Kirkpatrick.

The new report evaluated improvements necessary to serve every property in the Happy Valley as they exist now, 92 parcels overall, as well as if properties were subdivided to the build-out levels envisioned in the 2002 Happy Valley Specific Plan, 125 parcels.

The study looked at extending the water and sewer infrastructure in place along Alisal and Sycamore roads to what are now county roads or private roads in the area. It analyzed new water mains and stubs to property lines.

The consultant concluded the existing infrastructure could be extended without upgrades and adequate water storage exists to serve the extended area, Kirkpatrick said.

As currently laid out at 92 parcels, the cost of putting in the new infrastructure was estimated at $5.35 million overall, or $58,000 per parcel for water and sewer. For the build-out 125 parcels, the overall cost would be $5.7 million or $46,000 per parcel.

The study assumes the whole extension system would be constructed before taking on any new connections in Happy Valley. Residents would be charged a fee to cover their share of project costs, unless some funding came from other sources.

“We’re trying to isolate the cost, and then have policy discussions at some point with the county about how this is going to get paid for over the long-term,” City Manager Nelson Fialho said.

The design and construction price estimates do not include a handful of other fees individual parcels would be charged to hook up to city utilities, under current policy.

The extra charges include a pro-rata share of the water and sewer infrastructure previously installed in the Happy Valley to serve Callippe Preserve Golf Course and associated housing development, sewer and water connection fees, city water meter fees, cost of abandoning existing water wells and septic systems, and processing fees required for an out of service area approval.

All told, the cost estimate to connect an existing home would cost $167,907 at 92 parcels and $155,907 if subdivided to 125 parcels. For a vacant property, the price would be $194,636 and $182,636, respectively.

Another variable is the fact 14 Happy Valley parcels already have a city water and 16 parcels already have city sewer. The overall price estimates include those properties, but if they were excluded, the per-parcel price would increase, Kirkpatrick said.

There were about a dozen residents in the audience for the 45-minute discussion Tuesday, but the council heard only from one Happy Valley property owner, and his attorney, who urged the council to lift the city’s moratorium on utility-connection applications and consider his bid now that the study is completed — an application on hold since the interim moratorium was put in place.

The council members asked that the Happy Valley utility issue be placed back on their agenda within the next 60 days for a status report and to review whether to rescind the city’s temporary moratorium.

Though annexation is not on the table, Kirkpatrick noted that water and sewer infrastructure aren't the only costs associated with annexation. Others could include street improvements, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, storm drainage, street lighting and accessibility accommodations for people with disabilities.

If the city allowed the new hook-ups, each property owner would likely be asked to sign a pre-annexation agreement saying they would support any future annexation bid for the area, according to Kirkpatrick.