News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 20, 2017, 2:50 pm

Sister City Association seeks students for summer exchange program

Informational session set for 7-8 p.m. March 2

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association is recruiting local high school students interested in participating in the group's annual summer exchange program.

The cultural exchange involves Pleasanton participants hosting a Mexican student in their homes from June 18 to July 9, and then the Pleasanton students are hosted by families in the sister city of Tulancingo, Mexico from July 9-30.

The nonprofit association is hosting an informational session for interested students on March 2 from 7-8 p.m. at the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce at 777 Peters Ave.

"The exchange program has been successfully operating for over 30 years," association spokesperson Margo Tarver said. "Students come back enriched by their experiences in many ways, including improved ability to speak and understand Spanish, eyes opened to another culture in a safe and supportive family environment, and a growth in confidence and maturity."

To participate, local high school students must have the equivalent of two years of Spanish language by the end of this school year. The only cost associated with the exchange is the airfare, Tarver noted.

Additional information is available through the Pleasanton Unified School District's Peachjar electronic flyer system or on the association's website at www.ptsca.org. For more details, contact student exchange director Jorge Victoria at 989-6882 or Sylvia Victoria at 462-6723.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

A great Leap Day idea moves forward
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 906 views

View all local blogs
 