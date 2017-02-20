Sister City Association seeks students for summer exchange program

The Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association is recruiting local high school students interested in participating in the group's annual summer exchange program.

The cultural exchange involves Pleasanton participants hosting a Mexican student in their homes from June 18 to July 9, and then the Pleasanton students are hosted by families in the sister city of Tulancingo, Mexico from July 9-30.

The nonprofit association is hosting an informational session for interested students on March 2 from 7-8 p.m. at the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce at 777 Peters Ave.

"The exchange program has been successfully operating for over 30 years," association spokesperson Margo Tarver said. "Students come back enriched by their experiences in many ways, including improved ability to speak and understand Spanish, eyes opened to another culture in a safe and supportive family environment, and a growth in confidence and maturity."

To participate, local high school students must have the equivalent of two years of Spanish language by the end of this school year. The only cost associated with the exchange is the airfare, Tarver noted.

Additional information is available through the Pleasanton Unified School District's Peachjar electronic flyer system or on the association's website at www.ptsca.org. For more details, contact student exchange director Jorge Victoria at 989-6882 or Sylvia Victoria at 462-6723.