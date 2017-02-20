News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 20, 2017, 2:49 pm

Man arrested in connection with thefts in Pleasanton, elsewhere

LPD: Tracy resident tied to $65,000 worth of stolen property

Officers in Livermore have arrested a man in connection with approximately $65,000 in stolen property, including items taken from Pleasanton, police said Friday.

Eddie Edwards, of Tracy, tried to sell about $20,000 worth of industrial power tools to a local contractor on Feb. 3, according to police.

The contractor, suspicious of where Edwards obtained the tools, contacted the Livermore Police Department.

Officers seized the tools and later determined they were likely stolen from a company work truck and trailer in Livermore, police said.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Edwards and warrants to search his residence, his business and his vehicles.

Edwards was taken into custody without incident, and investigators have recovered stolen property belonging to 14 different victims valued at approximately $65,000, polices said.

The property was stolen from businesses, vehicles, residences, front porches and mailboxes in Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, Benicia, Fairfield and Manteca, police said.

Police are still working to identify hundreds of other recovered items believed to have been stolen.

