News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 20, 2017, 2:49 pm

Improv 'Face-Off' at Firehouse theater

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Can you smell what Creatures of Impulse teens are cooking up?

It's a solid menu of award-winning improv topped with audience participation, laughs and prizes, as members take the stage in four unique shows full of scenes, games and improv high-jinks, hosting four other teen improv teams from around the Bay Area.

Performances are all at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Feb. 23-25), plus a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Firehouse Arts Center.

Tickets are $5 for students, $10 general, available at the door or at www.firehousearts.org; the theater box office, 4444 Railroad Ave.; or call 931-4848.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

A great Leap Day idea moves forward
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 906 views

View all local blogs
 