Improv 'Face-Off' at Firehouse theater

Can you smell what Creatures of Impulse teens are cooking up?

It's a solid menu of award-winning improv topped with audience participation, laughs and prizes, as members take the stage in four unique shows full of scenes, games and improv high-jinks, hosting four other teen improv teams from around the Bay Area.

Performances are all at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Feb. 23-25), plus a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Firehouse Arts Center.

Tickets are $5 for students, $10 general, available at the door or at www.firehousearts.org; the theater box office, 4444 Railroad Ave.; or call 931-4848.