City Council to discuss Happy Valley water, sewer infrastructure report

The Pleasanton City Council on Tuesday is set to review a report describing the types of infrastructure improvements necessary and costs associated with potentially bringing unincorporated Happy Valley residents onto city water and sewer utilities.

The report, prepared by consultant firm RMC Water and Environment, concludes such an effort would cost a minimum of $5.35 million for design and construction work, but the overall pricetag would be much higher for residents to connect all of the properties in the area.

The council's discussion Tuesday night is scheduled as informational only, with no final decisions set to be considered.

The Happy Valley in southern Pleasanton remains unincorporated -- in Alameda County's jurisdiction -- after an annexation vote failed in 2002.

The county has a moratorium preventing the construction of new sewer septic systems in the Happy Valley, and there have also been well water problems reported in the area, city engineering director Stephen Kirkpatrick said in his staff report to the council.

The infrastructure study was required by the county's Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) in 2014 as part of approving the request of residents at 6723 Alisal Road to connect to city water and sewer.

The Pleasanton council commissioned the study just over a year ago for $31,546, with Alameda County to pay for about half. At that time, the council decided Happy Valley utility connection applications wouldn't be accepted until the report was completed, according to Kirkpatrick.

The new report evaluated improvements necessary to serve every property in the Happy Valley as they exist now, 92 parcels overall, as well as if properties were subdivided to the build-out levels envisioned in the 2002 Happy Valley Specific Plan, 125 parcels.

"The study determined the existing utilities were sized appropriately to be extended without requiring upgrades," Kirkpatrick said. "Existing city water tanks provide adequate storage to meet peak demands of the extended service area with no upgrades required."

As currently laid out at 92 parcels, the cost to design and construct the new infrastructure was estimated at $5.35 million overall, or $58,000 per parcel for water and sewer. For the build-out 125 parcels, the overall cost would be $5.7 million or $46,000 per parcel.

Those costs are based on some assumptions, including that city crews would be granted access free-of-charge to county-owned Happy Valley Road and private property access drives like Laura Lane or Bird Lane and that roads would only need to be restored to existing conditions, which in some cases mean unimproved gravel.

The design and construction price estimates also do not include a handful of other fees individual parcels would be charged to hook up to city utilities.

The extra charges include a pro-rata share of the water and sewer infrastructure previously installed in the Happy Valley to serve Callippe Preserve Golf Course and the course housing development, sewer and water connection fees, city water meter fees, cost of abandoning existing water wells and septic systems, and processing fees required for an out of service area approval.

All told, the cost estimate to connect an existing home would cost $167,907 at 92 parcels and $155,907 if subdivided to 125 parcels. For a vacant property, the price would be $194,636 and $182,636, respectively.

Another variable is the fact 14 Happy Valley parcels already have a city water connection and 16 parcels already have city sewer hook-up. The overall price estimates include those properties, but if they were excluded, the per-parcel price would increase, Kirkpatrick said.

Though annexation is not on the table, Kirkpatrick noted that water and sewer infrastructure aren't the only costs associated with annexation. Others could include street improvements, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, storm drainage, street lighting and accessibility accommodations for people with disabilities.

If the city allowed the new hook-ups, each property owner would likely be asked to sign a pre-annexation agreement saying they would support any future annexation bid for the area, according to Kirkpatrick.

Council members are asked to receive the report and provide comments before the final report is shared with the county and LAFCo for review, discussion and possible plan for next steps.

Tuesday night's council meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 200 Old Bernal Ave.