Tribute to Barbra at the Firehouse

Kelly Brandeburg is performing "My Favorite Barbra: Tribute to the Songs of Barbra Streisand," music direction by John Simon, at 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Firehouse Arts Center.

Brandeburg, a current star of "Beach Blanket Babylon" in San Francisco, will take the audience on a journey from the early days of Streisand's career as a cabaret singer in New York City through her starring roles on Broadway and her critically acclaimed roles in Hollywood films.

The performance includes rare "Barbra" anecdotes and stories, along with selections from "Funny Girl," "Yentl" and "Hello, Dolly!"

Tickets are $15-$25. Go to www.firehousearts.org, call 931-4848 or purchase at the theater box office, 4444 Railroad Ave.