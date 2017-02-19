News

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 19, 2017, 8:40 pm

Tribute to Barbra at the Firehouse

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Kelly Brandeburg is performing "My Favorite Barbra: Tribute to the Songs of Barbra Streisand," music direction by John Simon, at 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Firehouse Arts Center.

Brandeburg, a current star of "Beach Blanket Babylon" in San Francisco, will take the audience on a journey from the early days of Streisand's career as a cabaret singer in New York City through her starring roles on Broadway and her critically acclaimed roles in Hollywood films.

The performance includes rare "Barbra" anecdotes and stories, along with selections from "Funny Girl," "Yentl" and "Hello, Dolly!"

Tickets are $15-$25. Go to www.firehousearts.org, call 931-4848 or purchase at the theater box office, 4444 Railroad Ave.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by CJ1954
a resident of Bonde Ranch
31 minutes ago
CJ1954 is a registered user.

I can't wait! I love Barbra Streisand! I was lucky I got front row tickets.
Looking forward to this awesome event!

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

A great Leap Day idea moves forward
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 906 views

View all local blogs
 