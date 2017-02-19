Tri-Valley Lunar New Year gala set for Sunday

Scores of Tri-Valley residents and officials are ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend during a gala at the Blackhawk Museum that will feature Chinese gong fu, Indian dance, music and more entertainment while also serving as a fundraiser for a local internship program.

The event, scheduled to run from 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 26), is organized by the Tri-Valley chapter of the nonprofit Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. It's the group's second Lunar New Year gala, following the inaugural one held two years ago in San Ramon.

"It will be a wonderful elegant evening celebrating diversity," chapter officials said in a statement.

Gala proceeds will benefit the Tri-Valley group's leadership intern program, which aims to provide aspiring future leaders in the Asian Pacific Islander American (APIA) community with a better understanding of the legislative process. Last year, the program helped six local high school and college students intern in government offices.

"We are committed to educating APIA through internships, scholarships, voter registration and education, encouraging APIA to be more active in the community and empowering APIA to be the leaders in civic and public affairs," chapter officials said.

The local chapter focuses on the Tri-Valley communities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Danville while also covering Walnut Creek, Concord, Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda -- with Asian Pacific Islander Americans accounting for about one-fifth of the population in that area, according to the association.

Among those expected to attend the gala Sunday are local elected officials from Danville, San Ramon, Dublin and Pleasanton, along with State Controller Betty Yee and Assembly members Catharine Baker (R-San Ramon), Kansen Chu (D-San Jose), Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) and Tim Grayson (D-Concord).

The event will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed museum tours at 6 p.m. and the dinner program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Blackhawk Museum is located at 3700 Blackhawk Plaza Circle in Danville.

Tickets cost $100, while supplies last. For tickets, sponsorships or other information, visit the event website.