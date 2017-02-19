News

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 19, 2017, 8:39 pm

State legislators holding bipartisan open house Wednesday

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton's representatives in the State Legislature, Republican Assemblywoman Catharine Baker and Democrat State Senator Steve Glazer, are co-hosting a public town hall this week in Livermore.

The event will give residents a chance to share their thoughts and concerns regarding legislative issues impacting the community, and receive an update on State Capitol happenings from Baker and Glazer.

The town hall is scheduled for Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the East Avenue Middle School multipurpose room at 3951 East Ave. in Livermore. To RSVP for the free event, contact Baker's district office at 328-1515.

