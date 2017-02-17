PUSD schools acknowledged among California's best

Pleasanton public schools are among the top in California, according to rankings recently released by a website that rates K-12 schools and colleges.

PUSD officials also learned this week that Village High School has been named a model continuation school by the California Department of Education, one of 35 continuation schools out of 452 statewide to receive the recognition. The distinction honors continuation schools that offer innovative academic programs that prepare students for college or 21st-century careers, district officials said in a statement Friday.

"Our students feel a sense of family here, from our teachers to the site secretaries," Village principal Dana Chavez said. "When students transfer here, they feel like they're getting their needs met academically, socially, and emotionally."

Pleasanton's only continuation school, Village High is home to 150 students who go there for an alternative high school environment or to recover credits in order to graduate on time.

District officials are also recognizing the recently released 2017 Best Schools rankings from the website Niche, which rates schools, colleges and neighborhoods throughout the country.

Pleasanton Unified School District ranks No. 13 in California for public schools, with both its comprehensive high schools ranking in the top 50 in the state out of 1,753 for public high schools. Amador Valley High placed No. 24 on that list, with Foothill High at No. 48.

All three PUSD middle schools rank among the top 15 for public middle schools in California (Pleasanton Middle at No. 7, Harvest Park No. 8 and Hart No. 13).

Several PUSD elementary schools are listed among the top 50 in the state Hearst (No. 40), Alisal (No. 44), Vintage Hills (No. 46), Fairlands (No. 48) and Lydiksen (No. 49). And nine elementary schools were in the top 100 in the state.

Niche also ranked PUSD No. 10 statewide for best teachers.

"These ratings are a testament to the continued excellence, quality and character of our schools," interim PUSD superintendent Micaela Ochoa said in a statement. "This achievement is shared by our incredible educators, staff, students, families and Pleasanton community."

Niche's rankings are based on an analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, ratings and college data collected from Niche users.

For the complete 2017 Best Schools results, visit the Niche website.