Police looking for man who rammed stolen van into patrol car

Law enforcement officials are looking for a man accused of ramming a stolen vehicle into a patrol car in an attempt to evade police before driving into Alamo Creek and fleeing on foot, according to a Pleasanton police spokesperson.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, when Pleasanton police began pursuing a 2002 Ford Econoline van that had been reported stolen out of Oakland, according to Sgt. Jerry Niceley.

Officers followed the van through the cities of Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon before ultimately ending up back in Dublin when the suspect drove down a dead end in the Dublin Meadows apartment complex.

In an attempt to escape the dead end, the driver hit the pursuing patrol car twice, Niceley said. He then drove forward, through a cyclone fence and over an embankment, and submerged the van into Alamo Creek near the Iron Horse Regional Trail.

The man abandoned the van and fled on foot into the creek area, according to police. A perimeter was established and a K-9 search conducted, but police couldn't find the driver.

No police officers or bystanders were injured as a result of this incident, Niceley said.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man in his late 40s to early 50s. It's not known what he is currently wearing, as police recovered some clothing at the scene that they believe he discarded.

Anyone with information that would help the investigation or who sees someone matching the suspect description is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at 931-5100.