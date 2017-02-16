News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 16, 2017, 11:12 am

Pleasanton council delays Owens Drive traffic meeting

City reschedules for March 7 due to key staff member's absence

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton residents hoping to hear from the City Council and city staff about traffic changes on Owens Drive will have to wait two additional weeks for their public meeting.

The council's discussion, originally announced for next Tuesday, has been rescheduled for the March 7 council meeting because city traffic engineer Mike Tassano, who knows the nuances of the project, is unexpectedly out of the office, according to city spokeswoman Tracy Dunne.

The council agreed to hold a public discussion on the issue after hearing from residents in December and January with complaints about the city's previous decision to reduce the eastbound lanes of Owens Drive from three lanes to one lane in front of a new four-story apartment building soon to be opened at Owens and Willow Road.

The complaints ramped up once construction fencing came down around the project area and new curbing and lane closures showed the Owens Drive narrowing was permanent.

The March 7 council meeting is expected to start as usual at 7 p.m. in the council chambers in the Pleasanton Civic Center at 200 Old Bernal Ave.

