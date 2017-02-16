Editorial: Now is the time to share your thoughts on downtown planning

The city of Pleasanton's Downtown Specific Plan Task Force is assembled and a project timeline has been created.

This is the time for the large and diverse stakeholder group -- the residents who feel a strong connection and ownership of our downtown -- to make their desires known.

Not in six months or a year. Not when recommendations are going to the City Council.

The update to the plan, which was adopted in 2002, will include evaluating parking requirements for development projects, exploring the integration of residential development, evaluating and clarifying maximum building height in downtown, integrating trails and pedestrian pathways, Division Street enhancements, and evaluating and providing land-use recommendations for the existing civic center site in coordination with the Civic Center Master Plan.

The city has created a website, ptowndtown.org, with up-to-date information about the project and the timeline, background material and other documents, contact information and, the most important aspect, ways to participate.

For example, residents are encouraged to attend public workshops, monthly meetings and complete online surveys. City staff contact information is available on the site so residents can write letters, call or email with their opinions.

This month, residents are invited to take a self-guided tour of other Bay Area downtowns and take notes about -- and photos of -- what they like and think would be successful in our downtown. There will also be an online survey out soon, and residents who sign up for updates on the ptowndtown.org site will be able to participate.

The next task force meeting will be held on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 200 Old Bernal Ave. The time is somewhat convenient being after work and school, with commute time factored in, but before the kids' bedtime.

This will be an 18- to 24-month-long process, and the city is actively reaching out to residents to participate. So many times people say they were never asked for their input. This is not one of those times.

Let your voice be heard now.