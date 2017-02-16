Around Pleasanton: Mayor Thorne on schools, traffic, housing

It seems like schools, traffic and housing are always top issues for most of us in Pleasanton, and especially to Realtors and their associates whose livelihood depends on selling our community to those thinking of moving here.

So, members of the Valley Real Estate Network paid close attention last week as Mayor Jerry Thorne talked about their concerns at a jam-packed meeting at Inklings Coffee House on Main Street.

Introduced by VREN's president Jim Walker of Legacy Real Estate and interviewed by Adina Erridge of Bay Equity Home Loans, Thorne pointed out that there is an intersecting relationship between all those issues that Realtors tell him are among the first questions people ask when they are considering moving to a new community.

On schools, he reminded the VREN gathering that the school district is an entirely separate entity from the city government, with its own elected board of trustees and policy-making groups. That said, however, the city has a long history of successful partnerships and collaborations with the school district where it legally can as a separate taxing enterprise.

"You're all aware of the recent changes in the district's office of superintendent," Thorne said. "Changes in leadership can be bumpy -- just look at the Oval Office. But even in the face of transition, the school district remains one of the best districts in the Bay Area. In fact, recently, the school district came in as one of the top 10 best public schools in the state."

Even though separate, Pleasanton's city government and the school district work closely together, with the city paying for school resource officers, crossing guards and for joint-use programs such as middle school gymnasiums, tennis courts and sports field maintenance. There's even a joint liaison committee that meets monthly to discuss mutual concerns and opportunities.

As for traffic, Thorne said it's a regional problem that requires regional solutions. Highway 84 is currently being widened to four lanes to the top of Pigeon Pass and an environmental review will soon start to complete the widening to its junction with I-680, making the highway an expressway between the two freeways by 2023, substantially reducing cut-through traffic on Pleasanton streets.

Increased federal funding help should come as a result of lobbying efforts by Thorne and the mayors of Danville, Dublin, Livermore and San Ramon during their recent annual trip to Washington, D.C., where they met with transportation agency leaders and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

"These meetings by five mayors are unique in Washington," Thorne said. "We met with Sen. Feinstein for more than an hour. She's been a mayor herself and understands the challenges cities face."

Thorne said the I-580 express/toll lanes opened to great fanfare and success this past year, and the latest numbers indicate that travel time along this 11-mile stretch has improved considerably during peak travel hours, with over 600,000 recorded trips in those lanes. Also, with an eye on a regional solution, the Tri-Valley cities have created the Regional Rail Working Group to keep the conversation moving forward on connecting BART to ACE.

Thorne also explained that the current spate of high-density apartment and condo housing construction stems from the ill-advised 1996 voter-approved Measure GG housing cap ordinance, which imposed a permanent cap of 29,000 total housing units. A regional affordable housing coalition, joined by the state, successfully sued, arguing that the ordinance would keep the city from meeting its state-imposed housing requirements.

Because of the court order, the city rezoned available land to allow construction of some 2,000 multi-family units and catch-up with current requirements through at least 2023, when new state requirements will be issued.

Statewide, Thorne said, housing needs continue to outpace demand, averaging less than 80,000 new homes annually over the past decade with a projected need of 180,000 more homes each year.

Editor's note: Jeb Bing is editor emeritus for the Pleasanton Weekly. His "Around Pleasanton" columns run on the second and fourth Fridays of every month.