Pleasanton takes over USA Cheer Open

Pleasanton was well-represented at the United Spirit Association (USA) Cheer Open at UC Davis on Super Bowl Sunday, with Foothill, Amador Valley, Pleasanton Middle, Hart and Harvest Park all competing.

The Foothill junior varsity cheer team was the star, not only winning its division but taking home the Grand Champion honor as the competition's best team.

Foothill varsity, Amador Valley varsity and Pleasanton Middle each won their divisions, and Hart also earned a high finish, coming in second in its division.