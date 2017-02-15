Hope Hospice expands services by acquiring home health agency

Hope Hospice recently announced it acquired Hayward-based St. Claire's Home Health in a move aimed at improving the local nonprofit's services by allowing its patients to transition seamlessly between home care and hospice care as their illnesses progress.

With the move, the Dublin-based organization now offers a full spectrum of high-quality services, including home health, palliative care and hospice care, to patients in the Tri-Valley and surrounding areas, according to Bob Boehm, Hope Hospice's CEO.

"Our goal is to help people remain independent at home for as long as possible," Boehm said in a statement. "Combining home health care with our agency means we can offer rehabilitative therapies as well as palliative care to patients who have chronic or advanced illnesses but are not currently on hospice."

Patients can still seek curative treatments while receiving pain and symptom management, support and guidance from Hope Hospice, Boehm noted.

"We are proud to be able to offer a wider range of services that will help patients and their families enjoy what matters most to them and remain independent at home," he added.

Hope Hospice continues to operate as a community-led nonprofit, with St. Claire's Home Health now a division of the organization, according to Boehm. St. Claire's is now the only nonprofit home health agency in the Tri-Valley.

"We are very excited to join the Hope Hospice team," Suzan Ferrer, St. Claire's chief financial officer, said "Hope Hospice is a respected organization that is deeply-rooted in the community."

St. Claire's CEO Allurie Neri added, "We are looking forward to blending Hope's excellent patient care with our clinical team."

A preferred home health care provider in the Tri-Valley and neighboring areas, St. Claire's served more than 400 patients last year, and it is expected to see the same number of patients or more this year after the acquisition, according to Patty Hefner, Hope Hospice director of communications.

Every St. Claire's employee joined the Hope Hospice family, including 22 per diem and full-time employees and both owners, so no one lost their job, Hefner added.

Hope Hospice identified St. Claire's as its ideal home health care agency in light of its track record such as being accredited by The Joint Commission, certified by Medicare, holding a top 5-star rating with Medicare and receiving high marks in consumer quality by rating agency CalQualityCare.org, according to Boehm.