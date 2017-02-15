News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 15, 2017, 11:57 am

Dublin: Pedestrian killed on I-580 on-ramp identified

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on an Interstate Highway 580 on-ramp in Dublin early Tuesday morning was identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau Wednesday as 63-year-old Jessie Lazos.

A coroner's bureau spokeswoman said she doesn't know where Lazos is from.

California Highway Patrol officials said they received a report at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday that a red Chevrolet Impala had struck a pedestrian on the westbound Highway 580 north-side on-ramp from Hacienda Drive.

The collision was reported by the Impala driver. Lazos died at the scene and the Impala driver suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

-- Bay City News Service

