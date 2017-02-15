ACE train to run limited service starting Thursday

After a three-day cancellation of service, the Altamont Corridor Express commuter train line will begin running again Thursday on a limited schedule.

On Thursday, only two trains will be in service, according to an update on ACE's Facebook page: the morning ACE 03, which leaves Livermore at 5:25 a.m. and arrives in Pleasanton at 5:33 a.m, and the evening ACE 06, stopping in Pleasanton at 5:28 p.m. and Livermore at 5:37 p.m.

ACE also has a modified schedule in place for Friday and Monday, which is Presidents' Day. On those days, the ACE 03 and 05 trains will operate in the mornings, and the ACE 04 and 06 trains evenings.

Trains used Thursday and Friday will be eight-car sets, ACE officials said.

According to ACE spokesman Chris Kay, flooding along other tracks in the Central Valley due to rising water along the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and a train derailment south of Elk Grove forced Union Pacific Railroad, which operates the tracks, to reroute freight trains through the ACE route.

The rerouting then prompted ACE to cancel its commuter service Monday through Wednesday, Kay said.

ACE normally runs four westbound trains from Stockton in the morning and four eastbound trains from San Jose in the afternoon. The line has 10 stations in Santa Clara, Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

For more information or to view train schedules, visit ACE's website.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.