Uploaded: Tue, Feb 14, 2017, 4:40 pm

Pleasanton: Wollesen achieves Eagle Scout rank

Eagle project helped Sunol Glen school conserve water

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton teen Daenen Lee Wollesen is set to be recognized this Saturday with an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony for achieving scouting's highest rank, Eagle Scout.

Wollesen, 16, is a member of Boy Scouts Troop 945, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He started in the Boy Scouts program as a Tiger Cub in 2008, and four years later he earned the Arrow of Light award.

As a member of Troop 945, Wollesen has held a variety of leadership positions.

For his Eagle project, he chose to work at Sunol Glen Elementary School, where he moved two sprinklers to the other side of a concrete path as well as removed grass and replaced it with mulch. The three-day project helped with the school's water conservation effort.

A junior at Foothill High School, Wollesen is the son of William and Brooke Wollesen, of Pleasanton.

