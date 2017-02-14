Pedestrian killed on I-580 ramp in Dublin

One person has died in a fatal collision early Tuesday morning on an Interstate 580 onramp in Dublin, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 1:12 a.m., CHP received a report of a red Chevrolet Impala that struck a pedestrian on the westbound I-580 north-side onramp from Hacienda Drive. The driver of the vehicle reported the collision.

The pedestrian died and the driver may have suffered minor injuries, CHP said.

A Sig-alert was issued at 1:18 a.m. due to a blocked lane. The CHP has not released additional details about the incident.

