News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 14, 2017, 4:39 pm

Info session set on new recycling rules

All businesses now required to provide recycling service

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton city officials are hosting an informational session next week to help business owners learn specifics about new recycling rules that took effect at the beginning of the year.

Phase II of the mandatory recycling ordinance requires all businesses and institutions, regardless of garbage service volume, to provide recycling service. Businesses that generate significant amounts of food scraps or organic waste must provide organics collection service, city officials said.

Also, under the rules that took effect Jan. 1, all businesses must ensure recyclables are properly separated and no longer disposed of in the trash bins. Those businesses required to have organics collection must also make sure their food scraps and organic waste are kept separate from the garbage.

To help educate Pleasanton businesses, city officials, the Alameda County Waste Management Authority and Pleasanton Garbage Service will offer an informational session Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave.

In addition to staff presentations, the representatives will also hold a Q&A period to answer any questions regarding the new rules.

The event is open to all Pleasanton businesses and their representatives. RSVP is requested, to Sean Welch at swelch@cityofpleasantonca.gov. For more details on the info session, call 931-5002.

To learn more about the mandatory recycling ordinance, visit www.RecyclingRulesAC.org/city-of-pleasanton.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Beware Shiny Objects
By Tom Cushing | 14 comments | 1,098 views

My Advice to Betsy DeVos
By Roz Rogoff | 38 comments | 1,027 views

Apologies to Irving Berlin
By John A. Barry | 0 comments | 196 views

View all local blogs
 