Info session set on new recycling rules

Pleasanton city officials are hosting an informational session next week to help business owners learn specifics about new recycling rules that took effect at the beginning of the year.

Phase II of the mandatory recycling ordinance requires all businesses and institutions, regardless of garbage service volume, to provide recycling service. Businesses that generate significant amounts of food scraps or organic waste must provide organics collection service, city officials said.

Also, under the rules that took effect Jan. 1, all businesses must ensure recyclables are properly separated and no longer disposed of in the trash bins. Those businesses required to have organics collection must also make sure their food scraps and organic waste are kept separate from the garbage.

To help educate Pleasanton businesses, city officials, the Alameda County Waste Management Authority and Pleasanton Garbage Service will offer an informational session Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave.

In addition to staff presentations, the representatives will also hold a Q&A period to answer any questions regarding the new rules.

The event is open to all Pleasanton businesses and their representatives. RSVP is requested, to Sean Welch at swelch@cityofpleasantonca.gov. For more details on the info session, call 931-5002.

To learn more about the mandatory recycling ordinance, visit www.RecyclingRulesAC.org/city-of-pleasanton.