Foothill girls soccer finishes regular season with win at Amador

The Foothill girls soccer team traveled to Amador Valley to close out the regular season and came away with a 3-2 victory last week.

With the win, the Falcons ended their season with a 12-3-3 overall record and 7-3-3 in the East Bay Athletic League, arguably the toughest league in California.

The victory against Amador didn't come easy, however, as the Falcons fell behind two different times before taking the lead for good late in the match. After being down 1-0 midway through the first half, the Falcons quickly responded with a nice individual play by Sarah Broacha to beat the Amador keeper and tie it 1-1.

The Dons again took the lead late in the first half, but the Falcons responded midway through the second half with a strong finish from Tami Kwong off an assist from Ariana Nino.

The game-winner came from Nino minutes later, on a ball that eluded the Amador keeper and slid into the far corner. A hard-fought rivalry game did not disappoint, as both teams played well enough to win.

Earlier in the week, the Falcons hosted Granada for Senior Night and came out with another 3-2 victory.

Foothill had taken a 2-0 lead midway through the second half with goals from Nino and Kwong, but Granada fought back later in the half to score twice to knot the match with less than five minutes to play. Even though the Falcons were in control for much of the match, maintaining possession continued to be a challenge, making the match harder than it should have been.

This play finally caught up to the Falcons with the Granada comeback that forced the Falcons to score late to pull out the victory. The winning goal was a quality one, with center back Peyton Raun making a strong run up the right side of the pitch only to lay an excellent through ball to Kwong, who beat the keeper to the ball and finished off the Matadors.

Basketball

The Foothill boys kept their winning ways going last week, taking on and beating the teams from the city of Livermore.

The Falcons opened the week with a 65-44 win over Livermore. Rod Allen had 17 points to lead the scoring for the Falcons. Gary Pride had 10 points and played very strong down low, and J.T. McDermott added 12 points.

The Falcons closed out the week by redeeming one of their earlier losses in the season, beating Granada 56-49. McDermott and Ramon Christwell had 15 points each to pace the scoring attack. Allen added 11 for the Falcons.

Wrestling

The Amador Valley came home with the overall EBAL title after its match-up at Monte Vista in Danville on Feb. 8.

It was the third straight year for the Dons to claim the title, and this one was lopsided, as the Dons beat the Mustangs 62-16.

Scoring pins for Amador were Donovan Lucente (108 pounds), Tyler Self (122), Tyler Bonitz (128), Brody Kiehn (134), Lucas Sira (140), Jacob Lum (162), Jackson Butler (172), Jake Perlman (197) and Alex Crepeau (287).

Water polo

The 2017 Olympic Development Program National Championships is headed to the Tri-Valley during the next month.

The Boys National Championship is up first Feb. 24-26, followed by the Girls National Championship March 10-12.

Foothill, Amador Valley, Dougherty Valley High, Las Positas College and the Robert Livermore Community Center will all serve as host venues.

Full schedules for both events and hotel information are available online.

Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact Miller or submit local high school sports scores, game highlights and photographs for his weekly Pleasanton Preps column, email him at acesmag@aol.com.