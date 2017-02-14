Elmo coming to Pleasanton

The "Sesame Street: K is for Kindness Tour" is coming to Pleasanton's Stoneridge Shopping Center on Saturday (Feb. 18) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event is created for preschoolers who are fans of the show and their families. It is described as an immersive experience that features hands-on digital learning, a library reading corner, interactive live stage shows starring walk-around versions of Elmo and Abby Cadabby, and meet-and-greets with the characters.

The pop-up tour aims to spark imagination, inspire a love of reading, cultivate kindness and provide an element of surprise for children while focusing on the "Sesame Street" kindness curriculum, being woven into the show's new season, organizers said.

The Pleasanton appearance is a timed event with three separate showings -- each featuring the live show, storytime and meet-and-greet.

For more information, visit the mall's website.