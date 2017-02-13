School board to discuss enrollment projections, new elementary school

The Pleasanton school board Tuesday night is set to take a look at the big picture for the district, as trustees are scheduled to discuss the fall 2016 demographer's report and next steps for finding a new elementary school site.

A board workshop on the demographer's report will precede the regular board meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. The workshop is open to the public and will be televised and available via webcast.

At the workshop, representatives from Davis Demographics & Planning will present student population projections by residence for fall 2016 through 2026. That information is used to project district revenue and expenditures, as well as possible facility needs.

According to Davis Demographics, enrollment is anticipated to decline over the next decade from 14,728 students in the fall of 2016 to 14,359 in fall 2026. The overall student population is expected to increase through fall 2019, when enrollment is projected at 14,991; however, the consultants believe enrollment will drop every year thereafter.

While overall PUSD enrollment is projected to decline in 10 years, the report forecasts a rise in the high school student population from 4,897 in the fall of 2016 to 4,960 in fall 2026, with peak enrollment at 5,214 in fall 2019.

Based on its projections, which were prepared with the help of city of Pleasanton planning staff, there is no need for any additional middle or high schools. With $35 million in Measure I1 bond funding earmarked for construction of a new elementary school, the district could elect to add a school and adjust PUSD boundaries, add a new school in northern Pleasanton or build on the existing district-owned Neil property, the consulting firm said in its report.

After discussing the demographer's report, trustees will be asked in open session to provide direction to administrators on a request for proposals for a consulting firm that would identify and evaluate properties the district could buy, sell or exchange toward a new elementary school.

In other business, the board will discuss the adoption of new English language arts and English language development textbooks and consider approving updated job descriptions and salary schedules for two posted director positions.

The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the district office boardroom at 4665 Bernal Ave. after closed session at 5 p.m. and the demographics workshop at 6 p.m.