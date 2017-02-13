ACE train service canceled until Thursday

Flooding along train tracks in the Central Valley and a train derailment Friday near Elk Grove contributed to the three-day cancellation of service on the Altamont Corridor Express commuter train line, an ACE spokesman said.

ACE officials announced that train service would be canceled Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of weather and flood-related outages.

According to ACE spokesman Chris Kay, flooding along other tracks in the Central Valley due to rising water along the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and a train derailment south of Elk Grove on Friday forced Union Pacific Railroad, which operates the tracks, to reroute freight trains through the ACE route.

The rerouting then prompted ACE to cancel service, Kay said.

Although rain is expected throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley later this week, Kay said he hopes service will be back to normal by Thursday morning.

"We're hoping it dries out enough to get everything moving again," Kay said.

During the disruption, riders can take the San Joaquin Regional Transit District's Route 150, which takes passengers from Stockton to the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station.

Additionally, Capitol Corridor trains will honor validated ACE train tickets between Fremont and San Jose both in the morning and in the evening Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to ACE officials.

The Altamont Corridor Express normally runs four westbound trains from Stockton in the morning and four eastbound trains from San Jose in the afternoon. The line has 10 stations in Santa Clara, Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

-- Bay City News Service