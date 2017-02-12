Pleasanton artist's pins remind people to think from their hearts

Pleasanton artist Gary Winter is a fervent believer in positive thinking. But last year's discord made him concerned about the stress all around him, and he knew people needed to listen to their heartfelt thoughts to get relief.

"With all the hate and everything, I thought people needed to be reminded to get back to the heart," he said. "You don't want to spend a second on negative thoughts. Connect with your deep inner self without trying to explain everything. Think from your heart."

Inspiration comes often to Winter, 70, who is known in Pleasanton for his wooden miniatures of the city's old buildings and landmarks. A couple of years ago he was on Main Street looking at the arch and thinking it was the heart of Pleasanton.

"I got the idea to make little hearts and stick them on all the wooden arches I made, and on magnets and ornaments," he recalled. "It was a little extra work but everybody loved it."

He added a long stem to one of the stylized hearts, with a sharp point to make it a pin, and stuck it into his shirt.

"I always got comments," Winter said. "The heart symbol strikes something within us. It's very subliminal. People don't even realize it -- but card companies realized it a hundred years ago."

As 2016 progressed and tensions spread, Winter found solace from crafting dozens of the little hearts, one by one. Then a few months ago he contacted a pin company in Pennsylvania and ordered a couple hundred gold-plated hearts made to his design.

"Without even trying, I sold 170 of them," Winter said. "Every day I take a walk downtown and I always take a pack with me because somebody always asks for one."

Now he has sold close to 400 since the middle of December and some stores have put in supplies for Valentine's Day, including the Berry Patch, Gourmet Works and Drift Co. on Main Street, where they sell for $12.95. They also can be ordered at garyawinter.com for $15, which includes shipping.

"We have shipped to Portland, Ore., Boulder, Colo., Denver, Park City, Utah, Redding, Arizona, Vegas and L.A.," Winter said.

One person ordered a pin made of silver, and someone else asked for 14k gold rather than gold-plated.

Winter is thrilled to see people out and about wearing the little hearts.

"People on Main Street will thank me or tell me it's such a relevant message," he added.

Winter noted that the heart is the first organ to develop after conception.

"When you're inspired, it comes from the heart or soul," he said.

Winter is no stranger to inspiration. A few decades ago he and his brother invented the zwirl ball, an aerodynamic football with grooves that sold more than a million. In the '80s when Winter got it into his head that he wanted to meet the president of the United States he pounded thousands of nails into a presidential seal, which led to him meeting President Reagan at his Southern California ranch.

Then in the mid-'90s, one evening at Christmastime, Kolln Hardware on Main Street inspired Winter to create his miniature historic buildings. More recently he began to fashion life-size wooden stick figures of musicians, motorcycles and whatever else catches his fancy.

Now Winter is inspired by the symbolism of the heart and the need to return to it.

"This pin is to remind you to, at least once a day, stop for a second and acknowledge your heart," he said. "Take a few deep breaths and appreciate whatever is before you.

"Those are the basic steps to meditation," he continued. "You don't need 15 minutes -- people say they don't have time to meditate -- all you need is one minute.

"Once you catch yourself, automatically your mind slows down, your heart is smiling."

"When I get stressed out, I'll go meditate, bringing my heart and mind together," he added. "Meditation has kept me mellow."

He said we are inspired through our hearts -- not from our minds.

"Your heartfelt thoughts will never tell you to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge -- that's your mind and your programming," he said.

"I can remember my mother telling me that if I wanted to be an artist, I had better learn to listen, we are inspired through our heartfelt thoughts," he remembered. "She always told me to use my imagination, so I have been trippin' all my life -- I know how to listen to my inner self."

Winter equates his pins to the peace sign, which is still around but reminds us of the '60s. His heart is the healing symbol for 2016, and his goal is to get a million hearts out across the country.

"Even if the other side won the election, we would still be in this cycle," he said. "Everybody finds an argument for everything out there. That's why I've got to get the word out. We have to get back to the heart."

Winter's mission is well under way downtown, where he lives on Augustine Street near the library, and he knows it may take a while to spread nationwide.

"But my little voice is saying there is no rush," he said. "Just start here in downtown Pleasanton, and it will help people out of their slump."