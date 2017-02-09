Sign-ups underway for Youth in Government Day

Pleasanton school and city officials are encouraging local high-schoolers to learn more about how local government works by registering to take part in this year's Youth in Government Day.

The event, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 22, gives students the chance to hear from city leaders and shadow Pleasanton government staff. Applications are due by Feb. 24.

Participating high school students will begin the day at the Firehouse Arts Center with a continental breakfast and comments from City Manager Nelson Fialho, Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne and Pleasanton's interim schools superintendent Micaela Ochoa, city officials said.

Then during two sessions separated by a catered networking lunch, participants will get the chance to shadow two city or school district staff members, officials said. Job shadows, subject to availability, could include the city manager, school administration, the Operations Service Center, police and fire departments, human resources, information technology, business services, civic arts and city planning.

The Youth in Government Day program is open to students from Amador Valley, Foothill and Village high schools. Applications are available in school administration offices or online at Ptownlife.org or bit.ly/YIG2017.

For more information, contact city recreation coordinator David Weisgerber at dweisgerber@cityofpleasantonca.gov or 931-3474.