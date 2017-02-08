News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2017, 2:58 pm

Pleasanton, San Ramon doctors team up for heart health event

Afternoon raises awareness of cardiovascular disease in women

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

Doctors, patients and others affiliated with Join Muir Health and the San Ramon Regional Medical Center gathered in Pleasanton last week for an event meant to bring awareness to heart disease.

Join Muir Health hosted "Go Red for Women's Heart Health" at its outpatient center on Owens Drive on Friday afternoon. Held in conjunction with the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day, the free event included blood pressure screenings, physician-led educational talks and heart-healthy snacks. It capped off with a short walk around the neighborhood to honor those whose lives have been impacted by heart disease.

"This was a great event," said Dr. Cynthia Zhang of John Muir Health. "Any awareness we can raise in the community helps. Women's heart health still faces lots of challenges because of a lack of awareness."

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease in the United States kills approximately one woman every 80 seconds, yet 80% of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Its Go Red for Women campaign advocates for more research and funding for women's heart health.

At the local heart health event Friday, Dr. Zhang gave a brief introduction into cardiovascular health to a roomful of women dressed in red. She went over symptoms of coronary heart disease as well as tips for improving heart health. Preventative measures include changing one's diet, quitting smoking and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, she said.

"Cut down on saturated and trans-fats," Zhang told attendees. "Anything with frosting in it tastes great, but it has lots of trans-fat."

Zhang later added that with over 400,000 women dying from cardiovascular disease in the U.S. each year, there is work to be done around raising awareness, particularly in young women.

"There's a huge potential for what we could do," she said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

A bad week for BART executives
By Tim Hunt | 3 comments | 860 views

View all local blogs
 