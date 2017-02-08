Pleasanton, San Ramon doctors team up for heart health event

Doctors, patients and others affiliated with Join Muir Health and the San Ramon Regional Medical Center gathered in Pleasanton last week for an event meant to bring awareness to heart disease.

Join Muir Health hosted "Go Red for Women's Heart Health" at its outpatient center on Owens Drive on Friday afternoon. Held in conjunction with the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day, the free event included blood pressure screenings, physician-led educational talks and heart-healthy snacks. It capped off with a short walk around the neighborhood to honor those whose lives have been impacted by heart disease.

"This was a great event," said Dr. Cynthia Zhang of John Muir Health. "Any awareness we can raise in the community helps. Women's heart health still faces lots of challenges because of a lack of awareness."

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease in the United States kills approximately one woman every 80 seconds, yet 80% of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Its Go Red for Women campaign advocates for more research and funding for women's heart health.

At the local heart health event Friday, Dr. Zhang gave a brief introduction into cardiovascular health to a roomful of women dressed in red. She went over symptoms of coronary heart disease as well as tips for improving heart health. Preventative measures include changing one's diet, quitting smoking and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, she said.

"Cut down on saturated and trans-fats," Zhang told attendees. "Anything with frosting in it tastes great, but it has lots of trans-fat."

Zhang later added that with over 400,000 women dying from cardiovascular disease in the U.S. each year, there is work to be done around raising awareness, particularly in young women.

"There's a huge potential for what we could do," she said.