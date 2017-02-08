Local high school students set to discuss stress at forum

A group of Pleasanton high school students are set to discuss stress and how they cope with it as part of a special event Wednesday night at the Pleasanton library.

Part of the city's free Community Education Series, the "Stress Less for Success" panel will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. and presented by Amador Valley High School's wellness committee.

Six students from Amador Valley, Foothill and Village high schools will sit on the panel, which will be moderated by Amador Valley High counselor Nicole West. The event will start off with the students talking about what their typical school day looks like before segueing into a discussion of their stresses and how they cope with them.

After that, the panel will be opened up to allow audience members to weigh in on how they think the community can help with these stresses.

"We want there to be community involvement," said Meg MacGregor, an Amador Valley senior and co-chair of the school's wellness committee.

The panel comes as a response to the prevalence of stress among local high school students, MacGregor said.

The Amador Valley senior has been heading up efforts to address and increase awareness of student stress ever since she assisted three peers in their mental health campaign last school year. Dubbed "Time to Talk," it included a teen wellness awareness week, a community panel and a wellness room at Amador where students could de-stress and relax.

MacGregor said "Time to Talk" inspired her to want to do more to "break the stigma that surrounds mental health." Through her efforts, there have been monthly wellness events this school year focused on activities like meditation, yoga and art.

"I think Pleasanton is a very highly academic and competitive place to live," she said. "Students are really pushing themselves to take all those AP classes and get those perfect SAT scores because the drive to go to the best college is really prevalent. While it's obviously very important to work hard in school and get a good education, I think what teachers and students are realizing is that it shouldn't come at the cost of your mental health."

She added that she hopes the panel and her overall efforts will raise awareness and provide peers with tools to manage stress.

"I know I'm not going to be able to eliminate the big stress culture that surrounds schools in Pleasanton, but I hope to raise awareness for how students are feeling about it and hopefully offer solutions," MacGregor said.

Those interested in attending Wednesday's panel can register online at pleasantonfun.com with the code 64334. For more information, call 931-5359 or visit ptownlife.org.