Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2017, 12:21 am

City Council endorses 87-home Irby Ranch project, with land for Sunflower Hill housing

Development planned for Irby, Kaplan, Zia properties at Stanley/First

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton City Council voted Tuesday night to support an 87-home development on the edge of downtown, a project that also sets aside more than 1.6 acres for a planned residential complex for adults with special needs.

The proposal from developer Mike Serpa and his Irby Ranch, LLC, calls for a combination of two- and three-story family homes — along with two parks, trails, open space and a Nevada Street extension — on a 15-acre site long-designated for commercial uses where Stanley Boulevard turns into First Street.

Another key component of the project sees the developer dedicate 1.64 acres on the southeast side to the city for future development for an affordable residential complex with up to 30 units for adults with special needs, envisioned as a partnership with Pleasanton-based nonprofit Sunflower Hill.

“I think it’s a terrific project,” Councilman Arne Olson said toward the end of the nearly three-hour meeting. “If you take Sunflower Hill out of the equation, it’s still a terrific project. It supports the downtown. It provides a price-range of housing that we really need in our town.”

“I really think it’s just a fabulous win-win for the location, being able to create the community,” Councilwoman Kathy Narum added.

The council voted 4-0 Tuesday to endorse a series of moves needed to advance the project forward after hearing from city staff as well as 40 citizen speakers, mainly in support of the proposal. Vice Mayor Jerry Pentin was absent from the meeting.

City officials received more than 100 emails and letters regarding the project before the council meeting, with about 70% in favor and 30% against, according to community development director Gerry Beaudin.

The split in the council chamber Tuesday night was even more supportive, with many of the 90-plus people in attendance wearing yellow Sunflower Hill shirts or stickers and all but six speakers urging the council to approve the project.

Supporters mainly praised the development for dedicating a portion of land for future affordable housing for special needs adults, while some also cited planned Nevada Street extension and offering new standalone houses expected to be priced below $1 million.

The handful of critics primarily cited concerns about traffic and school impacts as well as there being no guarantees that the Sunflower Hill complex would come to fruition as currently contemplated.

The Sunflower Hill residential project is still in its early concept phase, and no development proposals for that component have been submitted to the city yet.

“We have a project that will pencil out, on every level. And we will break ground, mark my words, in early 2019. But it starts with approving this tonight,” Sunflower Hill board president Susan Houghton told the council Tuesday.

Work on the 87-home Irby Ranch development, meanwhile, could start as soon as this year.

The project site has been marked by a long-closed family market and a rusting tractor as well as three farm-like homes owned by the Irby, Kaplan and Zia families. The developer would restore and relocate the Zia house, to be used as a community and meeting room, as part of the project.

To accommodate the development, the council approved a General Plan amendment to change the land-use designation for the 15 acres from “retail/highway/service commercial, business or professional office” to high-density residential.

The council also gave support to rezoning the land — now split between agricultural and commercial services — to high-density residential and open space, for 2.8 acres for open space and arroyo areas at the site.

The development proposal calls for 56 two-story homes and 31 three-story homes — down from 42 three-story houses outlined in the proposal approved by the Planning Commission last August.

The final project version also features six fewer homes overall from what the Planning Commission approved (also down from 115 houses once contemplated several years ago), and 0.29 acres more space dedicated for the special needs housing development.

“It has been a long haul, to say the least. I was in my mid-40s when this started, and now, I’m not,” developer Serpa told the council, drawing laughs from the audience. “And I would say because of the process we’ve been through, we have a great product.”

There are four models of houses planned, with the two-story options standing 27 feet tall and being 2,223 square feet to 2,359 square feet and the three-story options, at 35 feet tall, being 1,908 square feet to 2,294 square feet. The average lot size would be 2,391 square feet.

The houses, likely to be priced at under $1 million, would be geared toward buyer profiles such as empty nesters, young families or couples, single residents or those looking to downsize, Serpa said.

As part of the development, Irby Ranch LLC would also create a multi-use trail, complete the Nevada Street extension to First Street from California Avenue parallel to Arroyo Del Valle and reconfigure the intersection of the new Nevada Street and First/Stanley.

The developer would satisfy their affordable housing requirements through the 1.64-acre dedication, assisting Sunflower Hill with applications for its formal proposal and giving $1 million to the city to support affordable housing on the site, envisioned as the Sunflower Hill project.

The early concept for Sunflower Hill contemplates 30 housing units two-story buildings similar to college dormitories with common areas for recreation, kitchens and dining. One large building would serve as a community center, and the complex would include a swimming pool and other outdoor amenities.

To help facilitate the special needs housing, council members Tuesday approved a framework agreement among the city, Irby Ranch LLC and Sunflower Hill.

They also signed off on an exclusive negotiating rights agreement with Sunflower Hill for the housing project for adults with special needs. Sunflower Hill has until June 2020 to submit its development plan to the city for consideration, under the agreement.

The city also agreed to commit up to $2.25 million, including Irby Ranch’s $1 million contribution, toward the affordable housing project for special needs adults.

In all Tuesday, the council gave final approval to resolutions affirming the General Plan amendment, Downtown Specific Plan amendment, vesting tentative map, and affordable housing, growth management, framework and negotiating rights agreements.

The rezoning and development plan, as well as a development agreement, require ordinance approvals that must be considered by council members twice. They approved the first readings Tuesday, with the second readings and final approvals expected at their Feb. 21 meeting.

Comments

Posted by tan luddenya
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
3 hours ago

Thank you City Council for your support on this project!

Posted by Ndna Jnz
a resident of Mohr Park
3 hours ago

I do not understand Arne Olsen's comment, "... provides a price-range of housing that we really need in our town.” What price range do we need? With 2 and 3-story houses at an average of ~2,400 sq ft, do these somehow fall under the "Affordable Housing" category? Isn't 2,400 sq ft about the average - or at least median - size of all Pleasanton single family housing? And Ms. Narum's comment, "fabulous win-win for the location..." means little without the future Sunflower Hill project thrown in. By the way, I fully support that project, and understand that it's best for them to have the land "donated." But, why does this city council *continue* to approve high density housing when we have tremendous traffic and school overcrowding, and most Pleasanton residents continually express concerns of over-growth? I feel sorry for the purchasers of these homes on their first evening commute home, trying to wade through the traffic down First Street at 6 PM on a Friday. In the rain.

Posted by Ortega
a resident of Parkside
2 hours ago
Ortega is a registered user.

City council seems to always shortchange the citizens with short-term thinking. Arne Olson's "elightened" thought process shines through in his comment that "it provides a price-range of housing that we really need in our town.” A million dollars?? Is that council's version of affordable housing? So far we have none that I am aware of even with all the building that has been approved.

Serpa's justification is absurd in light of the reality of what is actually needed: The houses, likely to be priced at under $1 million (read high $900s), would be geared toward buyer profiles such as empty nesters, young families or couples, single residents or those looking to downsize, Serpa said. Really? Empty nesters need 2 or 3 story narrow towers called homes? Young families, couples and singles, as a rule, can afford a million dollar house.

Sunflower is something we need - it is my opinion this could have easily been funded by the city and other private funding without selling out to another of these devs.

Posted by Matt Sullivan
a resident of Stoneridge
1 hour ago
Matt Sullivan is a registered user.

A little historical perspective ….

This site was evaluated during the rezoning the city did to satisfy the lawsuit filed by affordable housing advocates at the state Attorney General. Other, more suitable sites (close to transit, less impacted by traffic, etc.) were chosen. This rezoning satisfied our RHNA obligations through 2025.

The Irby property owners lobbied the city at that time to include the property in the rezoning, to no avail. Now they are back asking for rezoning and approvals outside the process, and as Julie rightly points out, these units are IN EXCESS of what the city needs to satisfy its housing obligations. There is a city ordinance that places a "floating" housing cap based on RHNA, but the city continues to ignore this.

We’ve also seen the bait and switch before. Remember when the Busch Road Pumpkin Patch project was approved with the agreement to build another school site on the property? Well, the school was never built, but guess what was: more houses. And remember when the same project had included a new church on the site? Well, a plastic bubble church was put there and sat until a year ago when they decided to move somewhere else. What is going in its place? That’s right, more houses. Bait and switch is right out of the developers’ handbook and has always worked well in Pleasanton.

Posted by Julie Testa
a resident of Vineyard Hills
1 hour ago

I do not know of one person in Pleasanton who does not support Sunflower Hill’s concept of supportive housing for special needs adults. That was not what our City Council was being asked to vote on at the meeting.

Staff was honest in saying they were not processing a Sunflower Hill application! The developer was honest in thanking SunflowerHill because without them this development would not be there. It is manipulative to fill the council chamber with a high level of emotion to divert from the real project to discourage dissenting opinions. 

Pleasanton city council unanimously voted to rezone land for 87 houses that will be built starting this year, 2017 to be completed by 2019. Creating immediate impact on our community. Sunflower Hill had no plan to submit (city staff made up a picture for them), no funding plan (some ideas and a commitment of a fraction of the funds needed), they have three years to make it happen or they lose their option.

There is a pattern of approving housing with community enticements that end up not happening.

Posted by Bubble Church
a resident of Pleasanton Valley
15 minutes ago

The "Bubble Church" Mr. Sullivan so rudely refers to was a long time Pleasanton congregation that unfortunately ran into severe financial problems. To say they were part of a "bait and switch scheme" is offensive. Oh that's right, Matt Sullivan says whatever he wants about the citizens of Pleasanton without regard to facts or being respectful.

For a guy that always complains about the Pleasanton Weekly, he sure does use it's blog space a lot.......

Posted by Developerton
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
5 minutes ago

The developers have figured out their winning formula. When proposing any housing, set aside a small piece of the property and say it is for special needs or a church. Then get those advocates to lobby for you. The city council will then approve your plan.

However, it seems like this council is so excited to approve any new housing. Remember that most of these city council members were put there by the chamber of commerce. The chamber has the best developer-friendly politicians that money can buy. They have approved more housing in the last several years than in the previously couple of decades. The public must like all the high density housing, congested traffic, and overcrowded schools, or they would not be voting for these people.

