News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 8, 2017, 3:28 pm

Assemblywoman Baker announces staffing changes

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton's Assemblywoman Catharine Baker (R-San Ramon) announced this week a series of staffing changes in her Sacramento and district officials.

Paige Haskin started Monday as Baker's legislative director. Haskin, who has experience in that position in the Assembly, replaces Faith Lane, who accepted a position in the private sector.

Allie Stewart was promoted from constituent services manager to communications director, replacing Nick Binzoni, who accepted a position in the private sector with a marketing firm in December.

Ronald Musch, formerly with Assemblywoman Susan Bonilla (D-Concord), now serves as Baker's constituent services manager, based out of the district office in San Ramon.

