Wet weather leads to roadway flooding, closures

Local law enforcement officials are reporting significant flooding impacting roadways around the Tri-Valley today.

Niles Canyon Road remains shut down as of 4:30 p.m. between Fremont and Sunol due to mudslides and flooding.

Crow Canyon Road reopened this afternoon after being shut down for hours between Norris Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road. Kilkare Road in Sunol has also been cleared.

Foothill Road has multiple spots with mud and debris on the roadway, according to the Alameda County Public Works Agency. Closure of Foothill Road is possible if conditions worsen.

The Pleasanton Police Department also reported that Happy Valley Road from Pleasanton-Sunol Road to Riddell Street was closed because of flooding.

The stormy weather has left more than 10,000 people without power in the Bay Area, the bulk of them in the North Bay. As of shortly before 11 a.m., PG&E was reporting 196 customers without power in San Francisco, 1,306 on the Peninsula, 1,884 in the East Bay, 1,700 in the South Bay and 5,566 in the North Bay, according to utility spokeswoman Andrea Menniti.

Residents can visit the Alameda County Public Works Agency website or 511.org for updates on road conditions.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.