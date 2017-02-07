News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2017, 3:53 pm

Interfaith peace ring set for Friday in Pleasanton

Group joining hands in solidarity with Muslims, immigrants, refugees

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

A group of faith leaders in the Tri-Valley and other community members are set to gather and join hands around the Muslim Community Center of the East Bay in Pleasanton on Friday afternoon in solidarity with Muslim Americans, immigrants and refugees.

Open to the public, the interfaith peace ring from 12:30-1:30 p.m. is sponsored by the Livermore-Pleasanton Interfaith Clergy Association, a group that aims to foster relationships and dialogue among people of all religious traditions.

The group will create a ring of solidarity as worshipers leave their early Friday prayer time ending at 12:50 p.m., and then hear speakers of different faiths and create a ring again as worshipers arrive for their later Friday prayer time starting at 1:30 p.m.

Speakers are set to include Rev. Lucas Hergert, Rev. Heather Leslie Hammer, Rabbi Laurence Milder, Ph.D., and Hina Khan-Mukhtar.

The mosque is located at 5724 W. Las Positas Blvd., Suite 300, in Pleasanton, just east of Hacienda Drive. Suite 300 is around the back, at the southeast door of the building. Limited parking will be available at the mosque or at Simpson Strong-Tie, 5956 W. Las Positas at Willow Road.

