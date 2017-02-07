Foothill boys basketball earns tough wins

The Foothill boys basketball team seems to be putting it together at the right time, as the Falcons rolled to a pair of big East Bay Athletic League wins last week.

The Falcons started their week by shocking one of the top teams in the section in beating Dublin 58-48.

Dublin led throughout most of the game, but the Falcons stayed within striking distance, hoping to make a late run. They did just that, outscoring Dublin 22-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away with the win.

J.T. McDermott continued his solid season, scoring 17 to lead Foothill. Gary Pride added 10.

Later in the week, the Falcons avoided a bounce after their big win and edged California 67-63. McDermott came through with 22 points to lead Foothill, with Trey Porter chipping in 16.

Wrestling

Amador Valley finished out a perfect regular EBAL season, beating Foothill 62-16 to move to 4-0 in the regular season.

Following the successful dual meet win, the Dons traveled to Fremont to take part in the prestigious 42nd Mission San Jose Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

Amador placed in the top 10 of 74 teams of this elite two-day tournament, which includes perennial state championship contenders such as Clovis, Buchanan and De La Salle. Eight Amador wrestlers made it to the second day of the tournament, and two Amador wrestlers ended up on the podium at the end of the tourney.

Jacob Lum finished fourth in the 162-pound division and Jackson Butler was fourth at 172 pounds.

Girls soccer

There are no easy games in EBAL girls soccer play, and the Foothill girls found it out last week.

The Falcons finished the week with a tie and loss, but thanks to the competitiveness in the league, they are in the thick of the battle for the league, as well as a section playoff spot.

The week started with the high-flying Cal Grizzlies coming to town. After a highly competitive 80 minutes, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cal got the better of the Falcons in the 1st half with more possession of the ball and creating more chances while putting constant pressure on the Falcons, making it difficult for Foothill to maintain possession.

The half ended with a 1-0 Cal lead.

In the second half, the Falcons created more pressure on the Cal defense, eventually knotting the match with a finish by Ariana Nino off a pass from Sarah Broacha. The match ended with Cal putting pressure on the Foothill defense but unable to break through for the winning score.

Later in the week, Foothill traveled to take on the 14-1-2 Livermore Cowboys in another difficult match.

Like the Cal match earlier in the week, the Cowboys played a strong first half, eventually taking a 1-0 lead using their speed and physical play to control possession and limit Foothill's attack.

Unlike the Cal match, the second half did not change as Livermore continued to set the pace and make it difficult on the Falcons. Late in the half, Livermore pushed the lead to 2-0 off a cornerkick and scrum in front of the net to secure the win.

Hoops on TV

The Amador Valley-Dublin boys basketball game being played tonight will be shown on the local Tri-Valley Community Television (TV30) starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit www.tv30.org.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact Miller or submit local high school sports scores, game highlights and photographs for his weekly Pleasanton Preps column, email him at acesmag@aol.com.