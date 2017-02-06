News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 6:47 pm

Pleasanton: Police arrest man on suspicion of assault after stabbing

Victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, PD says

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton police arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a reported stabbing Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital.

Shortly before 11 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of two men and a woman yelling at each other near a residence in the 400 block of Vineyard Place, according to Sgt. Chris Niederhaus.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a fist fight. At the same time, Niederhaus said, another man walked into Stanford Valley Care Medical Center suffering from several stab wounds to his upper body.

The stabbing victim is currently being treated at a local hospital with injuries that are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening.

A preliminary police investigation found that the two men were likely involved in a physical altercation that led to one stabbing the other, Niederhaus said. Officers at the scene arrested Timothy Adam White, 46, for assault with a deadly weapon. White was booked into Santa Rita Jail without incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department, 931-5100.

