News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 6, 2017, 6:50 pm

Officials offer tips for recognizing, reporting tax identity theft

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

Local law enforcement and federal officials are warning citizens to watch out for tax-related identity theft as they prepare their filings this season.

With tax returns due April 18 this year, the Federal Trade Commission is advising residents on how to respond should they become a victim of identity theft with the following tips:

* Contact the Internal Revenue Service if they send you a notice saying their records show you were paid by an employer you don't know and/or more than one tax return was filed using your Social Security number.

* If you get an email that claims to be from the IRS, do not click any links or reply; rather, forward it to phishing@irs.gov. The IRS doesn't use email, text or social media to make initial contact with a taxpayer.

* Record the dates you make calls or send letters to the IRS, and keep copies of letters in your files.

* Order your credit reports, put a fraud alert on them and create an identity theft report by filing a police report and a complaint with the FTC. Visit https://www.identitytheft.gov/ for help with these steps.

For more tips on keeping your personal information safe this tax season, visit the Pleasanton Police Department's Facebook page or the Federal Trade Commission website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Big, bad changes for fairgrounds racing community
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 963 views

View all local blogs
 