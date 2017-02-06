Officials offer tips for recognizing, reporting tax identity theft

Local law enforcement and federal officials are warning citizens to watch out for tax-related identity theft as they prepare their filings this season.

With tax returns due April 18 this year, the Federal Trade Commission is advising residents on how to respond should they become a victim of identity theft with the following tips:

* Contact the Internal Revenue Service if they send you a notice saying their records show you were paid by an employer you don't know and/or more than one tax return was filed using your Social Security number.

* If you get an email that claims to be from the IRS, do not click any links or reply; rather, forward it to phishing@irs.gov. The IRS doesn't use email, text or social media to make initial contact with a taxpayer.

* Record the dates you make calls or send letters to the IRS, and keep copies of letters in your files.

* Order your credit reports, put a fraud alert on them and create an identity theft report by filing a police report and a complaint with the FTC. Visit https://www.identitytheft.gov/ for help with these steps.

For more tips on keeping your personal information safe this tax season, visit the Pleasanton Police Department's Facebook page or the Federal Trade Commission website.