City Council to weigh 87-home project, plus land for potential Sunflower Hill housing

The Pleasanton City Council is set to discuss Tuesday night approving an 87-home development where Stanley Boulevard turns into First Street, with other land at the site to be dedicated for a planned residential project for adults with special needs.

The proposal from developer Mike Serpa and his Irby Ranch, LLC, calls for a combination of two- and three-story family homes on 10.6 acres of a 15-acre commercial site at 3988 First St. and 3878 and 3780 Stanley Blvd.

Another key component would see the developer dedicate 1.64 acres to the city for future development, in partnership with Pleasanton-based nonprofit Sunflower Hill, for an affordable multi-family residential community for adults with special needs.

As part of the project, the developer would also create a multi-use trail, complete the Nevada Street extension, connecting Nevada Street to First Street parallel to Arroyo Del Valle, and reconfigure the intersection of the new Nevada Street and First/Stanley.

City planning staff recommends the council sign off on a series of moves necessary to approve the development project.

“The proposed project now comes with a significant number of positive attributes high-quality neighborhood and open space design, reduced residential density, land and monetary contributions for affordable housing, public improvements including the Nevada Street extension,” community development director Gerry Beaudin wrote in his staff report to the council.

The project site has been marked by a long-closed family market and a rusting tractor as well as three farm-like homes owned by the Irby, Kaplan and Zia families. The developer would restore and relocate the Zia house, to be used as a community and meeting room, as part of the project.

The council will consider rezoning the 15 acres to high-density residential and open space — for 2.8 acres for open space and arroyo areas at the site. The council would also need to approve a General Plan amendment to change the land-use designation from “retail/highway/service commercial, business or professional office” to high-density residential to accommodate the project.

The development proposal calls for 56 two-story homes and 31 three-story homes — down from 42 three-story houses outlined in the proposal approved by the Planning Commission last August.

The current project version also features six fewer homes overall from what the Planning Commission approved, and 0.29 acres more space to be dedicated for the special needs housing development.

The developer would satisfy their affordable housing requirements through the 1.64-acre dedication, assisting Sunflower Hill with applications for its future concept proposal and giving $1 million to the city to support affordable housing on the site, envisioned as the Sunflower Hill project.

The Sunflower Hill residential project is still in its early concept phase, and no development proposals for that component have been submitted to the city yet.

The early concept contemplates two-story residential buildings similar to college dormitories with common areas for recreation, kitchens and dining, Sunflower Hill president Susan Houghton told the Planning Commission in August. One large building would serve as a community center, and the complex would include a swimming pool and other outdoor amenities.

To help facilitate the special needs housing, the council members will consider Tuesday endorsing a framework agreement among the city, Irby Ranch LLC and Sunflower Hill.

They will also discuss whether to approve an exclusive negotiating rights agreement with Sunflower Hill to facilitate preliminary development of a supporting housing project for adults with special needs.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the council chamber at 200 Old Bernal Ave.