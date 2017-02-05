News

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 5, 2017, 10:21 pm

Stoneridge Shopping Center opens annual scholarship program

Recipients receive up to $1,500 for college, vocational school

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

High school seniors in Pleasanton are eligible to apply for scholarship funds available through the Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit organized through Stoneridge Shopping Center's parent company.

The program, open to qualified students who live near Stoneridge and the surrounding community, offers up to $1,500 toward students' enrollment in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school. The foundation focuses on providing educational opportunities to at-risk high school students.

"The cost of college continues to rise, and SYF is proud to partner with Stoneridge Shopping Center to award scholarships that will remove some of the financial obstacles that could otherwise prevent a student from achieving the dream of a college education," foundation president and CEO J. Michael Durnil, Ph.D., said in a statement.

The scholarship application window runs through March 1, and winners will be notified in May.

Recipients, who must be in the 2017 high school graduating class, are selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities, the foundation said. Students who are the first in their family to pursue a post-secondary education will also be given close consideration.

To check their eligibility or to apply, students can visit syf.org/scholarships.

Last year, the foundation awarded $1.2 million to 300 students nationwide living in communities served by Simon Property Group, which owns and operates Stoneridge Shopping Center.

