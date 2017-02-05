Registration open for mayor's State of the City address

Registration is underway for Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne's State of the City address, being presented by the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Pleasanton at the Club on Feb. 22.

Thorne, who just started his third term in office, typically updates attendees about the city's fiscal situation, public safety, and key public and private projects from the past year, as well as a look at initiatives for the year ahead.

The event opens with networking at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and the State of the City address from noon to 1:30 p.m. Individual tickets cost $35. To register, visit www.pleasanton.org.