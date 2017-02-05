Pleasanton: We Banjo 3 combines Irish and bluegrass traditions

Four renowned Irish musicians are headed for Pleasanton -- banjos, fiddles, guitars and mandolins in hand -- to regale a new audience with their lively tunes and contagious good humor.

"Our show is a real romping adventure through Irish music and the best of Americana," Martin Howley, of We Banjo 3, said in a phone interview while on tour in Wisconsin. "We like to spread a message of love and connection, and love and optimism."

We Banjo 3 is a quartet, two sets of brothers from Galway -- Enda and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley -- who individually hold multiple All-Ireland titles. The Scahills hit the Irish music scene first.

"Dave and I looked up to them when we were younger," Martin Howley recalled.

"We grew up playing Irish music. There is a huge culture of traditional music in Ireland that is very, very popular," he continued. "I suppose it is the ancient Celtic music from hundreds of years ago when England subjugated Irish music. Because of this oppression, it became stronger.

"A glorious energy is encapsulated in that. Irish music has traveled all around the world."

The Howleys and Enda Scahill formed We Banjo 3, and then when they were to play the Milwaukee Irish Fest, which draws 200,000 over one weekend, they asked Fergal to join in.

"It just worked out," Martin Howley said. "He was ready to jump into the fray, playing full-time with the band."

"We've been playing together for five years, but we've known each other for 15 to 20 years," he added.

The four Irish musicians eventually began to combine old world traditions with Americana, combining the banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin for an innovative style they refer to as "Celt-grass."

"Over time we began to develop a penchant for bluegrass," Howley said.

In their performances, they embrace a sense of fun and honesty, he noted.

"We pride ourselves on having a great live show," he said, "two hours of laughing and dancing and smiling our way through."

Their tour has included huge venues, such as the Milwaukee Irish Fest. In Japan they played in a concert hall of 3,000; in the Czech Republic they drew 25,000. The Firehouse Arts Center's 221-seat theater offers a much more intimate setting, which they also enjoy.

"We love it -- we get to know every single person in the audience," Howley said.

Another intimate venue they played was the White House when they performed in March at a luncheon for Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny after organizers heard that then-President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan were fans of We Banjo 3, Howley said.

"So one night on tour, we drove out from Kentucky to D.C., then got back in the car after playing for President Obama and all the glitterati," Howley recalled. "It was a big honor for the band."

Another 2016 highlight for We Banjo 3 was when its new album, "String Theory," hit the top of the Billboard World Albums chart in August.

"We were blown away," Howley said.

Now the band members are delighted to be sharing their music and their gift of the gab with an audience in Pleasanton.

The performance is at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. Tickets are $25-$35. Go to www.firehousearts.org, call 931-4848, or purchase at the theater box office, 4444 Railroad Ave.