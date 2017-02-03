That's a lot of Christmas trees

Pleasanton Boy Scouts Troop 941 collected more than 1,000 trees -- weighing in at over 15 tons -- as part of its annual Christmas tree recycling service project and fundraiser Jan. 7.

On the Saturday that started wet and windy, 32 Scouts and many parent volunteers picked up the trees from homes that signed up and took them to the Pleasanton Garbage Service transfer station to be turned into mulch.

The fundraiser generated more than $9,400 for the troop, which will use the funds to pay for camping equipment and scouting activities.