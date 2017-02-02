News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 2, 2017, 12:35 pm

Wines & Valentines to raise funds for Museum on Main

Dinner to feature prestigious Boisset Collection

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Love is in the air as Museum on Main prepares for the 10th annual Wines & Valentines winemaker's dinner fundraiser at Castlewood Country Club. This year, the event takes place at 6:30 p.m. next Friday (Feb. 10) and will feature wines from the Boisset Collection of Boisset Family Estates.

"Many guests return year after year for the great food and wine," said museum executive director Jim DeMersman. "But they also love the 2-bit auction, a fast-paced live auction where guests can win prizes for the equivalent of 2-bits, equal to one quarter."

Wines will be paired to complement each of the four courses of the meal created by Castlewood Country Club: ahi tuna on a wonton crisp and Greek olive tapenade on crostini; Hacienda salad; a choice of pan-seared Corvina sea bass, grilled filet mignon or vegetable risotto; and chocolate molten lava cake.

Boisset Family Estates is a family-owned collection of wineries spanning some of the world's most prestigious wine growing regions including Sonoma and the Napa Valley. Jean Claude Boisset was born in Burgundy, France, and when he fell in love with California, he started several wineries here, blending the best of the old world and the new into one world of wine. These exclusive wines are usually only available through private wine-tasting events.

Tickets to the event are $85 per person and may be purchased online at www.museumonmain.org; at Museum on Main, 603 Main St., during regular operating hours; or by phoning the museum at 462-2766.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Most Viewed Stories

Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop
School board approves superintendent search firm committee
Remember mosquitoes? They're back with the rain
Amador Valley wrestling takes second at Puma Classic
BART to pay nearly $1.3 million in hazardous materials suit

See today's stories
 