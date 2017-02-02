Wines & Valentines to raise funds for Museum on Main

Love is in the air as Museum on Main prepares for the 10th annual Wines & Valentines winemaker's dinner fundraiser at Castlewood Country Club. This year, the event takes place at 6:30 p.m. next Friday (Feb. 10) and will feature wines from the Boisset Collection of Boisset Family Estates.

"Many guests return year after year for the great food and wine," said museum executive director Jim DeMersman. "But they also love the 2-bit auction, a fast-paced live auction where guests can win prizes for the equivalent of 2-bits, equal to one quarter."

Wines will be paired to complement each of the four courses of the meal created by Castlewood Country Club: ahi tuna on a wonton crisp and Greek olive tapenade on crostini; Hacienda salad; a choice of pan-seared Corvina sea bass, grilled filet mignon or vegetable risotto; and chocolate molten lava cake.

Boisset Family Estates is a family-owned collection of wineries spanning some of the world's most prestigious wine growing regions including Sonoma and the Napa Valley. Jean Claude Boisset was born in Burgundy, France, and when he fell in love with California, he started several wineries here, blending the best of the old world and the new into one world of wine. These exclusive wines are usually only available through private wine-tasting events.

Tickets to the event are $85 per person and may be purchased online at www.museumonmain.org; at Museum on Main, 603 Main St., during regular operating hours; or by phoning the museum at 462-2766.