Dublin: 2-year-old girl among injured in head-on crash

Three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl and her mother, in a head-on crash in Dublin on Thursday morning, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The crash was reported at 9:17 a.m. near the intersection of Tassajara and Fallon roads, fire officials said.

A sedan had crashed head-on into a minivan there, injuring all three occupants.

The 2-year-old girl was in the sedan with her mother and suffered major head and facial trauma, according to the fire department.

She was taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland in critical condition. Her mother went to Eden Medical Center in stable condition.

The woman driving the minivan had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, fire officials said.

The fire department did not say what caused the crash.

â€“ Scott Morris, Bay City News