School board approves superintendent search firm committee

The Pleasanton school board approved appointments for the district's superintendent search firm committee at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The board’s approval of the committee as recommended came two weeks after the board last met and publicly discussed the superintendent vacancy for the first time since firing Rick Rubino as superintendent Jan. 6 after six months at the helm.

At the Jan. 17 board meeting, trustees apologized to the community but offered no new explanation for their decision to fire Rubino. They voted to terminate the district's employment agreement with Rubino less than three weeks after placing him on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an undisclosed personnel matter.

PUSD officials have said that investigation was not completed but have declined to comment on why it wasn't finished and the matter that led the board to place Rubino on leave.

To address the district's vacancy, trustees named deputy superintendent of business services Micaela Ochoa interim superintendent through June 30. She has been leading the district since the school board placed Rubino on leave Dec. 19.

The board also approved a new request for proposals from search firms on Jan. 17 and the formation of a superintendent search firm committee composed of trustees Valerie Arkin and Steve Maher, three PUSD employees and five community members, each chosen by a trustee.

The trustees previously agreed they did not want to use the same firm -- McPherson & Jacobson -- that oversaw the search last spring that led to Rubino's hiring, despite the firm saying it would conduct a new search for no additional charge if its candidate left the district within two years.

The new committee will be tasked with evaluating proposals from superintendent executive search firms, interviewing the firms on Feb. 21 and making a recommendation to the board on Feb. 28, Ochoa said Tuesday. The committee will disband after recommending a search firm -- or possibly more than one -- to the board.

Besides Arkin and Maher, the committee will include:

* Ochoa, PUSD interim superintendent

* Dianne Howell, PUSD assistant superintendent of human resources

* Patrick Gannon, PUSD coordinator of communications and community engagement

* Janice Clark, Association of Pleasanton Teachers president

* Alex Sutton, local California School Employees Association president

* Don Errigo, local business owner and PUSD parent

* Kevin Gallagher, technical recruiter and PUSD parent

* Doug Gephart, retired superintendent

* Jared Lucas, human resources executive and PUSD parent

* Kathleen Ruegsegger, community member, former school board member (1990-93), 2016 school board candidate.

“I think they’re going to bring some good perspective on the search firm proposals,” school board president Joan Laursen said.

While the board moved forward with the committee, it did not take action on a new contract for Ochoa after discussing her salary in closed session for the second consecutive meeting.

At the next regular meeting on Feb. 14, the board is slated to take its next steps in finding a possible new elementary school site in the northern part of Pleasanton.

Ochoa said administrators and representatives from consultant firm Davis Demographics & Planning will present the latest enrollment projections, which are used to plan facilities and project district revenue and expenditures for class size and staffing.

She added that PUSD has been working with the city of Pleasanton to provide a list of available 5- to 10-acre properties in the northern part of the city. That list will also be presented to the board Feb. 14.

After a discussion, trustees would be asked to provide direction to administrators on a request for proposals for a consultant who would look at properties the district could purchase, sell or exchange toward a new elementary school.

“They would use the demographer’s report and based on that would provide recommendations on where sites are or some options the district could entertain,” Ochoa said.

A new elementary school is one of the marquee items on the project list for Measure I1, the $270 million school facilities bond measure Pleasanton voters approved in November.

None of the funding in that list is earmarked for purchasing a new elementary school site, Ochoa said. The list budgets $35 million for construction.