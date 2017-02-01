Local radio DJ Mel McKay named new host of TV30's 'Conversations'

Tri-Valley Community Television recently announced that KKIQ-FM 101.7 radio DJ Mel McKay has been selected as the new host for its long-running public affairs talk show, "Conversations."

McKay, who has a variety of broadcasting experience in Western states and Texas, succeeds longtime "Conversations" host Robin Fahr, who stepped down after being hired as director of marketing and communications for Visit Tri-Valley.

"We are pleased to have Mel join our TV30 family and host this valuable community program," Melissa Tench-Stevens, executive director of Tri-Valley Community Television, said in a statement.

McKay began her career in Salt Lake City after completing a degree in broadcasting. She has performed as an on-air host and management executive for major radio stations in Reno, Redding, Las Vegas, San Diego and Dallas.

A staple on KKIQ, McKay will continue to be heard mid-mornings on the radio station and provide traffic information for its "Hometown Mornings" program.

Her debut show as "Conversations" host is currently broadcasting on TV30 and its website. The episode includes as guests Melanie Sadek, executive director of the Pleasanton-based Valley Humane Society, and Paul Sevilla of the Livermore library system.

"Conversations" airs weekdays on TV30 on Comcast channel 30 and AT&T U-verse channel 99. The show can also be viewed via video on demand on the TV30 website at www.tv30.org.

In other news

TV30 is covering its first high school basketball game of the season Friday night when the Foothill Falcons travel to San Ramon to take on the Cal High Grizzlies.

A tape-delayed version of the game, complete with announcers' commentary, will begin airing on TV30 starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Play-by-play and color announcing will include TV30 sports personalities Ian Bartholomew, George "Dr. B" Baljevich and former Dublin mayor Tim Sbranti.

For a full list of air dates and times for TV30's basketball coverage, visit its website at www.tv30.org. DVDs of the games can be purchased online, and live-streaming of TV30 broadcasts are available on the website.

Tri-Valley Community Television, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides commercial and industrial production at their studio located in Pleasanton. The facility also broadcasts programming over channels TV28, TV29 and TV30 on Comcast cable as well as AT&T U-Verse channel 99.