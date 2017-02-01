News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 1:30 pm

Local radio DJ Mel McKay named new host of TV30's 'Conversations'

Also: TV30 covering Foothill boys basketball game Friday night

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Tri-Valley Community Television recently announced that KKIQ-FM 101.7 radio DJ Mel McKay has been selected as the new host for its long-running public affairs talk show, "Conversations."

McKay, who has a variety of broadcasting experience in Western states and Texas, succeeds longtime "Conversations" host Robin Fahr, who stepped down after being hired as director of marketing and communications for Visit Tri-Valley.

"We are pleased to have Mel join our TV30 family and host this valuable community program," Melissa Tench-Stevens, executive director of Tri-Valley Community Television, said in a statement.

McKay began her career in Salt Lake City after completing a degree in broadcasting. She has performed as an on-air host and management executive for major radio stations in Reno, Redding, Las Vegas, San Diego and Dallas.

A staple on KKIQ, McKay will continue to be heard mid-mornings on the radio station and provide traffic information for its "Hometown Mornings" program.

Her debut show as "Conversations" host is currently broadcasting on TV30 and its website. The episode includes as guests Melanie Sadek, executive director of the Pleasanton-based Valley Humane Society, and Paul Sevilla of the Livermore library system.

"Conversations" airs weekdays on TV30 on Comcast channel 30 and AT&T U-verse channel 99. The show can also be viewed via video on demand on the TV30 website at www.tv30.org.

In other news

TV30 is covering its first high school basketball game of the season Friday night when the Foothill Falcons travel to San Ramon to take on the Cal High Grizzlies.

A tape-delayed version of the game, complete with announcers' commentary, will begin airing on TV30 starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Play-by-play and color announcing will include TV30 sports personalities Ian Bartholomew, George "Dr. B" Baljevich and former Dublin mayor Tim Sbranti.

For a full list of air dates and times for TV30's basketball coverage, visit its website at www.tv30.org. DVDs of the games can be purchased online, and live-streaming of TV30 broadcasts are available on the website.

Tri-Valley Community Television, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides commercial and industrial production at their studio located in Pleasanton. The facility also broadcasts programming over channels TV28, TV29 and TV30 on Comcast cable as well as AT&T U-Verse channel 99.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Big, bad changes for fairgrounds racing community
By Tim Hunt | 2 comments | 691 views

View all local blogs
 