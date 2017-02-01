News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 1:23 pm

County offers chance to tie the knot on Valentine's Day in Dublin

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The Alameda County Clerk-Recorder's Office is now taking reservations for couples wanting to get married on Valentine's Day, with appointments available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its main office in Oakland and satellite office in Dublin.

The Dublin location at 7600 Dublin Blvd. features an outdoor courtyard for wedding ceremonies, while the Oakland office offers a specially furnished wedding room.

Interested couples must obtain their marriage licenses by Feb. 10, exclusively at the clerk-recorder's Oakland office. Wedding ceremonies cost $75 and last about 20 minutes. Appointments are required for the Dublin venue on Valentine's Day. Call 510-272-6362 for more info.

