Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2017, 9:59 pm

Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop

Water agency hosts informational meeting on rates

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and other Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions and complaints about its rates and expenditures at a workshop Monday evening.

The water rates workshop, held at 5 p.m. at the agency's administrative office in Livermore, was organized at the city of Pleasanton's request and billed as an informational meeting for residents to learn and ask questions about Zone 7's overall function.

“We're holding this meeting because we understood a lot of people, especially in Pleasanton, didn't understand our rates,” Zone 7 general manager Jill Duerig said Monday.

Pleasanton residents have been increasingly complaining to city and Zone 7 officials about their water bills over the last few months as water conservation requirements have been eased and state reservoirs have filled from recent rainfall. Several speakers at recent Pleasanton City Council and Zone 7 board meetings said their bills have increased by 30% or more despite cutting water usage by at least that much since the drought began.

Besides the city of Pleasanton, Zone 7's retailers also include the city of Livermore, Dublin San Ramon Services District and California Water Service Co. (Cal Water) in Livermore.

Residents, along with representatives of Zone 7 and its retailers, filled most of the available seats at Monday's workshop, which kicked off with a nearly hour-long presentation that highlighted the agency's mission and history, its water supply and funding sources, capital infrastructure needs and rate increases during the drought.

Osborn Solitei, Zone 7's assistant general manager of finance, said during the presentation that the agency has implemented an ongoing soft hiring freeze, deferred projects and obtained grant funding to cut costs in recent years.

In response to decreasing revenue because of drought conservation, Zone 7 initially opted to borrow more from reserves rather than raise rates. Between fiscal years 2013-14 and 2014-15, use of reserves jumped from $1 million to $16 million, Solitei said. It totaled nearly $9 million last fiscal year.

At the same time, water sales revenue declined from a peak of $38 million in 2013 to $28 million last year. The increased borrowing and drop in revenue left Zone 7 with $1.4 million in cash when it closed the books last year, Solitei said.

“The board took actions not to increase rates by using reserves instead,” Solitei said. “But because of the high use of reserves and the drought was not going anywhere, we commissioned a rate study.”

At the recommendation of consultants who handled that study and Zone 7 staff, the board approved increased wholesale water rates for its retailers for a three-year period in October 2015. It also approved a temporary drought surcharge of 57 cents in an effort to recoup revenue lost due to water conservation.

Last fall, the board voted to continue that surcharge for 2017 and implement a new fixed charge.

“A lot of things changed during the drought,” Duerig said. “There were a lot of different opinions, but there was compromise for the slow replenishment of reserves.”

Upon opening the workshop up for questions, Duerig and Solitei heard complaints from multiple speakers about water rates along with questions about whether the agency was doing enough to cut costs.

“Employee costs should be reviewed and all possible pension reform instituted,” Pleasanton resident Julie Testa said, adding that the water agency should look into possible redundancies and have an audit of their capital projects done.

Later in the workshop, Pleasanton resident Rob Brent asked, “What are you going to do on your side of the fence to trim your costs?”

Duerig said Zone 7 is in the process of coming up with a succession plan that will look at staffing needs moving forward. She added that Zone 7 cannot change its pension plan because it is negotiated by Alameda County since all workers, except her and Solitei, are considered employees of the county.

“We do frequent salary comparisons because if we don't, we will lose staff,” she said. “We have to pay at a rate where we don't have a stream of people leaving.”

When a speaker pointed out that Duerig had received a raise in 2015, she said that it was a “equity adjustment compared to other Bay Area water general managers.”

Asked if Zone 7 would lower rates next year if demand increases enough in 2017, Duerig said, “We'll certainly look at all that.”

Posted by Lou
a resident of Southeast Pleasanton
on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

The Zone 7 board needs to come up with a significant belt tightening plan. In the private sector when revenue is down and fixed costs are up, we reduce headcount and freeze wages. Zone 7 should not be exempt to common sense and the City of Pleasanton, which represents the citizens/customers of Zone 7 needs to demand this. In addition, we citizens need to get more involved in the election of Zone 7 directors and get, some new blood that does not just accept the lack of fiscal responsibility.

Posted by Sheila Y
a resident of Ruby Hill
on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:44 pm

So wait a minute, there are two employees of the water company but the rest are working for somebody else? That seems strange.

Posted by LB
a resident of Birdland
10 hours ago

Towns people, you really need to know a lot about water conservation, infrastructure needs, safety and planning ahead for another drought, not just worried about the rates and get to know the people and Directors at Zone 7, they are your neighbors. Do more study on how we get our water, where its coming from, the shape of our damns. You residence of the Tri Valley better start worrying about the cannabis growth that your towns people are voting for and what it will do to our water and community.

Posted by Another Outraged Resident
a resident of Vintage Hills Elementary School
10 hours ago
This "equity adjustment" was a $70K increase going to $395K in compensation and benefits.
A 25% raise in 2 years, while they were in a crisis.
Go figure. !!

link below
Web Link

Posted by Krish
a resident of Vintage Hills
1 hour ago

That's how government works. Whether you conserve or not, you need to fill their pockets and pay their benefits, so you might as well not conserve.

Posted by Disgruntled from Pleasanton
a resident of Kottinger Ranch
26 minutes ago

I wonder if the residents of Pleasanton realize that there is no alternative as to who we purchase our precious water resource from. This is not a consumption that we can do without - in fact we need it 24/7. This puts Zone 7 in a "very" comfortable position.It shows in their business practices as well as in the informational meeting on Mon. The meeting was "well-controlled" by the big, powerful and political presence of Zone 7's GM, Controller, and Financial Consultant. There were only question and answers allowed by consumers and a presentation about financial practices was forbidden. This is an enterprise that "seems" to operate in a very monopolistic manner and it's VERY difficult to penetrate the thick walls of their practices and manipulations with our $$$. This is definitely a situation in which we "as water consumers" should unite and be heard to require Zone 7 to justify and rectify the past and ensuing water rates imposed on us - despite our conservation efforts.

