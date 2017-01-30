News

Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office

Congressman consolidates district operations previously split between Pleasanton, Hayward

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton's Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house there Saturday morning.

Located on Castro Valley Boulevard, Swalwell's new office consolidates operations previously split between his prior offices in Hayward and at 5075 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton -- a move the third-term congressman says will save taxpayers' money and make his district operations more efficient.

The open house is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the office at 3615 Castro Valley Blvd., right behind KFC and next to CVS.

Swalwell and his district staff will be on-hand to meet with constituents, answer their questions and hear their feedback as well as to help residents learn more about the services Swalwell's office provides.

No tickets are required, but attendees are asked to RSVP online for crowd-planning purposes.

In addition to Pleasanton, Swalwell's 15th congressional district includes San Ramon, Hayward, Union City, Dublin, Livermore, parts of Fremont and Danville, and the unincorporated areas of Castro Valley, San Lorenzo, Sunol, Ashland, Cherryland, and Fairview.

Comments

Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:36 pm
So, is Swalwell closing the Pleasanton office?

Posted by Julie Testa
a resident of Vineyard Hills
on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:46 am

We are supposed to celebrate that the Pleasanton office is closing?

Posted by Straightforward
a resident of Canyon Oaks
on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:34 pm

Did anyone see him on the Tucker Carlson show tonight?

Liberal robotic talking points .. completely unimpressive

Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:41 pm
The Pleasanton community is totally fed up with Swalwell, primarily because of his no vote against Kate's Law.

Could this be a factor for Swalwell abandoning his Pleasanton office?

After all, Mary Hayashi supporters dominate Castro Valley.

Posted by Straightforward
a resident of Canyon Oaks
on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:56 pm

I would have been happy to hear just an original thought during the interview, not impressed at all.

However being a Democratic representative from the bay area - if he keeps on this path Nancy Pelosi will stay happy and he'll do just fine

Posted by Straightforward
a resident of Canyon Oaks
on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:05 pm

Mary has little chance of resurrecting her career after the shoplifting conviction

However this is the bay area .. anything is possible when you're a Democrat.

Posted by Leslie
a resident of Foothill Knolls
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm

So much hate in these comments! Eric does a great job for his constituents. He is literally out and about in the community all the time, listening, learning, talking with the people who live here.

He is NOT a Pleasanton city council member so why all the hate about him consolidating his offices and centralizing services in Castro Valley? He'll still respond to you, I'm quite sure. Even when you spew hate because he's a decent, caring, committed representative.

If you'd take a few minutes to get your hate-filled head out of the sand, you'd learn that Eric, more than any elected official I know, reaches across the aisle all the time to work on issues that affect us all. Give the guy a chance. He's working hard on YOUR behalf.

Posted by Straightforward
a resident of Canyon Oaks
on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:40 am

To the left - criticism or disagreement with their positions is now called "hate"

Nice job, they do know how to circle the wagons.

Posted by Michael Austin
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:27 am
Leslie,

I and Eric Swalwell have had conversations over the last four years.
I can absolutely assure you that Swalwell does not work on my behalf.

Swalwell works on the behalf of Nancy Pelosi and her interests, only.
That included his no vote against Kate's Law.

Posted by Flightops
a resident of Downtown
on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:27 pm
NO vote for Kate's law and trying to forgive college loans for certain groups of students flipped my next vote if this clown runs again he certainly hasn't listened to us and what I've "learned" is not ever to vote for this guy again!!

