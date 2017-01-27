New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store

New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills Shopping Center at the corner of Bernal and Vineyard avenues.

"We put a lot of thought into this decision, and we believe it is the right thing to do for the long-term growth of our company," New Leaf officials said in a post on the company website. "This allows us to focus resources on thoughtful and sustainable growth."

The specific closing date, which has not been scheduled, depends on how quickly the store sells through its remaining inventory, company officials said.

The Santa Cruz-based grocer first moved to Pleasanton in May 2013, opening in the old Romley's supermarket space that had been empty for nearly 15 years.

"Thank you Pleasanton" and "Store closeout" signs now greet customers entering the New Leaf store at 3550 Bernal Ave., informing shoppers of the pending closure.

"It's been an honor to serve this community and we'll miss seeing you, our favorite customers, every day," the thank-you sign reads. "If you find yourself in Santa Cruz or Half Moon Bay, stop by one of our other locations and say hello!"

Pleasanton City Manager Nelson Fialho said Friday, "The news is unfortunate in light of the progress made over the years with facade improvements and decreased vacancies. I recall the days when the center was mostly shuttered. The city will do what it can to work with the property owner to find a suitable replacement."

New Leaf plans to "make every effort" to transfer Pleasanton employees to one of its six other locations -- all outside the East Bay -- and provide them with other transitional services, according to New Leaf marketing lead Sarah Owens. New Leaf's parent company, Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market, also has a store in San Jose.

Employees who can't transfer will receive transition pay, extended health care benefits and job search support, according to Owens.

"We are proud of the relationships we built over the last three years, and it's been an honor to serve this community," company vice president Mary Wright said in a statement.

"Putting employees first has been a core value since our founding and we are working hard to support each and every person through this transition, including finding jobs within our organization and providing transitional services," Wright added.

Focusing on nutritious products and sustainable practices, New Leaf officials said the company would work with local organizations to minimize food waste resulting from the Vintage Hills store closure.

The Pleasanton store is one of two New Leaf stores outside Santa Cruz County -- the other being Half Moon Bay. The other five locations are in Santa Cruz, Capitola, Boulder Creek and Felton.

All other New Leaf stores will remain open, Owens said.