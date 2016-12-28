School board approves pay increase for substitute teachers

The Pleasanton school board signed off on a rate increase for substitutes at its regular December meeting.

Effective Jan. 17, substitutes in their first 10 days will earn $130 a day, a pay bump of $10 over the current rate. The board also approved a pay rate of $155 per day for long-term substitutes those working 11 or more consecutive days in the same position -- and retired PUSD teachers doing substitute work.

"We've struggled the past few years (hiring substitute teachers)," said Dianne Howell, PUSD's assistant superintendent of human resources. "What that means is we are scurrying around asking principals to go in and take classes or asking teachers on their prep periods."

The school board had approved a $10 rate increase for short-term substitutes last school year, but the district's continuing struggles prompted the request for another pay bump, according to human resources staff.

Howell said that even with the increase, PUSD's pay rates will remain at or below those of neighboring school districts. Substitutes on 1-10 day assignments in Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District earn $137 a day, while those in Sunol Glen earn $135 per day, according to a list of substitute teacher pay rates throughout Alameda County that PUSD provided.