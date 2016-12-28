Police investigating theft of handgun, car

Pleasanton police are investigating a burglary in which $80,000 worth of items -- including a handgun -- were reportedly stolen from a residence.

The burglary happened at a home on the 7700 block of Bernal Ave. sometime between 6:45 and 7:45 a.m. Friday, according to police. That morning, an unknown suspect stole a black 1966 Ford Mustang, jewelry and a 9 mm handgun from the residence, items collectively valued at about $80,000.

The victim arrived home that afternoon and discovered they had been robbed, according to Pleasanton officers. Construction workers were at the residence approximately one hour before the theft occurred, but no suspect information was gathered. Police say there were no signs of forced entry and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information can contact the Pleasanton Police Department, 931-5100.